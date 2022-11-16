Harvey Weinstein's Attorney Cross-Examines Siebel Newsom On LA Rape Trial; Details Inside

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom faced cross-questions as she testified at the former film producer Harvey Weinstein’s L.A. trial on Monday. As per a report by Variety, Newsom, who is named Jane Dow 4 in the ongoing case, alleged that she was raped by Weinstein in 2005.

Soon after Siebel took her oath on the stand to share the graphic details of her alleged 2005 sexual assault case, she got emotional and broke down into heavy tears. Detailing the alleged rape that happened in Beverly Hills' Peninsula Hotel, Siebel Newsom said on the stand, "I was afraid of what he was doing, putting his body into my body, and hurting me." While speaking to the jury, she also accused Weinstein of forced oral sex, stating, "I’m crying, I’m trembling, I’m shaking and I’m frozen, too."

Weinstein's attorney Mark Werksman cross-examined Siebel as he displayed dozens of emails for the jury that showcased Newsom arranging business meetings with Weinstein. Werksman argued that Newsom continued communicating with her 'perpetrator' after she was allegedly raped in 2005. Explaining the same, she stated, "he was still the most powerful person in the industry, so I wanted to keep a cordial relationship."

As per the publication, Newsom said, "I was scared of him, but I was trying to be nice. I wanted to pretend like in my head nothing had happened to take control back." "I know that doesn’t make sense… But if you haven’t been traumatized, it doesn’t make sense," she further said in the court.

It is pertinent to note that Weinstein was found guilty of a first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape in 2020 in New York after which he was sentenced to 23 years of prison.