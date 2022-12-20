Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty Of Rape And Sexual Assault By Jury In Los Angeles Trial

Former Hollywood filmmaker Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of sexual assault, including rape by a US court on Monday after a nearly two-month long trial. A jury in Los Angeles deliberated for two weeks before pronouncing Harvey Weinstein guilty of one count of rape and two counts of sexual assault against a woman 10 years ago.

The jury could not however, reach verdicts on allegations of three other women on Harvey Weinstein, who is already serving a 23-year sentence after being convicted of s*x crimes in New York. Notably, the names of the three women include Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of California’s governor.

Harvey Weinstein faces a maximum of 18 to 24 additional years in prison after a trial that witnessed over a dozen witnesses. This is the second time the former Hollywood filmmaker has been found guilty of s*x crimes. The jury in a criminal trial against Harvey Weinstein in the state of New York too gave a mixed verdict, convicting him of third degree rape and sexual assault, but acquitting him of predatory sexual assault and rape of first degree.

According to a report in the Guardian, the jury in Los Angeles court convicted Harvey Weinstein on all three charges after a European model and actor testified anonymously as ‘Jane Doe 1’ and said that the filmmaker unexpectedly showed up in her hotel room during a film festival in Los Angeles in 2013.

‘Jane Doe 1’ added in her testimony that Harvey Weinstein forced her to perform oral s*x and then forcibly raped her, the report in The Guardian added. The filmmakers’ defense team argued that ‘Jane Doe 1’ account was “completely fabricated”

“The criminal trial was brutal and Weinstein’s lawyers put me through hell on the witness stand, but I knew I had to see this through to the end, and I did,” Jane Doe 1 said in a statement after the verdict as reported by The Guardian. “Harvey Weinstein forever destroyed a part of me that night in 2013 and I will never get that back,” the report added.

Following the 2017's infamous 'MeToo' movement, several actresses and models opened up about being sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein, who was a big face in Hollywood for decades.