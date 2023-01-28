Harry Styles Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction In Front Of His 'First Crush' Jennifer Aniston, His Reaction Leaves Fans In Splits | Watch

Singer Harry Styles suffered a wardrobe malfunction while performing at his concert in front of his first celebrity crush Jennifer Aniston. While performing at his Los Angeles concert, Harry split his trousers right down the middle but handled the incident very well.

This happened when Harry was singling his chartbuster song 'Music for a Sushi Restaurant'. Harry dropped to his knees and had a hilarious reaction when he realised his pants had split.

After the incident, Harry apologised and said "My trousers ripped. I feel I must apologise to a certain few of you right down in the front there. I mean, this is a family show."

honestly ripping his pants when his crotch is like 10 ft from ppl’s faces is one of the most harry styles things to ever happen to him pic.twitter.com/rvl2Ef56wt — vivᴴ 🍱🍳🍓🍯 (@ddipyouinhoney) January 27, 2023

Talking to one man in particular, he added, "You sir, are you okay? I promise it's not part of the show."

Netizens were quick to react to the situation and made some hilarious memes as well. Meanwhile, some fans compared Harry's situation to the sitcom Friends' scene.

Take a look at netizens' reaction:

harry styles last night pic.twitter.com/t1oob4OKl6 — ash || L❥VE (@sunfflouwerry) January 27, 2023

harry styles ripped pants i oop jumpscare pic.twitter.com/vsOk3KP8ez — clarao archive @hesplsing (@hscunderia) January 27, 2023

Harry Styles coming home from his first concert of 2023 after he ripped his pants in front of Jennifer Aniston #LoveOnTourLA



pic.twitter.com/JBkkI8JOnf — T (@trinawatters) January 27, 2023

After all, they can also fangirl like we do. LOOK: Jennifer Aniston and Julie Bowen spotted at the crowd during Harry Styles’ #LoveOnTourLA concert. pic.twitter.com/5lwHr0C4V4 — ella gellerphy (@pritchetteller) January 27, 2023

Harry handled the situation wioth confidence and grabbed a pride flag to cover the split by tying it around his waist. Jennifer was spotted enjoying the show. Apart from Jennifer, Kylie Jenner, Trevor Noah and Ellen DeGeneres were also spotted enjoying the show.

Harry is currently in the middle of his 'Love on Tour' shows which began back in 2021. The tour consists of seven legs spread over the course of 22 months. It will end in July in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Harry Styles was last seen in the film 'Don't Worry Darling and My Policeman'.