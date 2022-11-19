Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde Break Up After 2 Years of Dating? Here's What Latest Buzz Is

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are no longer together! Yes, after dating for nearly 2 years the couple and Don't Worry Darling co-stars are taking a break.

According to People, Styles is touring and is now going abroad. While is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A. However, "They're still very close friends," a source said adding that their decision was very amicable. "Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart."

A few days ago, Wilde, along with her children, daughter Daisy, 6, and son Otis, 8 were spotted dancing and singing along at Styles' November 15 concert in Los Angeles.

The romance between the caught everyone's attention when in January 2021, Harry and Olivia were snapped holding hands at a wedding for Harry's manager Jeff Azoff. As time went on, the couple were more open about stepping out together, with Olivia sometimes spotted in the crowd at Harry's concerts.

Although the actress and the former member of 1-Direction never confirmed their relationship, Wilde was often spotted in the crowd at Styles' Love on Tour shows and was photographed on multiple occasions sporting his merchandise on coffee runs.

Earlier, the two were also spotted kissing on a yacht in Monte Argentario, Italy in July 2021, and in November, eagle-eyed fans noticed Wilde wearing what appeared to be the same gold cross necklace Styles wore to the Grammys at a fashion show.

Later in an interview with Vogue published in December 2021, Wilde did not address the former One Direction singer by name, but said she was "happier than I've ever been."

"It's obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative," she said. "But I think what you realize is that when you're really happy, it doesn't matter what strangers think about it. All that matters to you is what's real, and what you love, and who you love."