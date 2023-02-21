Harry Styles Drinks Water Out Of A Shoe During Concert In Australia, Fans Call It ‘Disgusting’ | Watch

Harry Styles performed for the first time after his big Grammy win for Album of the Year in Perth, Australia on Monday. The singer took the internet by storm after he drank water out of his sneaker which is a renowned Australian tradition.

The singer took off his shoe and instantly took a sip while performing at the concert and without hesitation quickly drank the content and soon wore back his shoes. The singer followed the Australian tradition which is popularized by the Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, who once commented the tradition to be 'disgusting.'

I actually love how he does these little things like this at these places to make his fans feel good and to show how comfortable he is and how fun he is. It’s the tradition of the place and his disgusted reaction was so funny we won pic.twitter.com/EANBKFMMNd — Sbe👻 fan account ig (@aarontjrry) February 20, 2023

A viral video circulating on Twitter left netizens shocked as one Twitter user wrote, "Why Harry why," while another tweeted, "Why did I have to see this?." One more fan commented, "I love how grossed out everyone is about this who isn't from Australia (this is a standard drinking practice for us hahaha." Another similar comment read, "That's literally an Australian tradition. You people need to chill out. Other artists have done it before as well."

Harry Styles made his first-ever public appearance shortly after the actor swept a Brit Awards last week, where he won in all four major categories. Next, the singer-actor won three awards at the Grammys, including album of the year, which was a shock to many as netizens were expecting Beyoncé to win.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @harrystyles

The other nominees of the evening included 'Voyage' by ABBA, '30' by Adele, 'Un Verano Sin Ti' by Bad Bunny, 'Renaissance' by Beyoncé, 'Good Morning Gorgeous' (Deluxe) by Mary J Blige, 'In These Silent Days' by Brandi Carlile, 'Music of the Spheres by Coldplay', 'Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers' by Kendrick Lamar, and 'Special' by Lizzo.