Harry Styles' 'As It Was' Becomes Longest-Running Solo In US By British Artist

British Pop singer Harry Styles is making waves again and this time he has broken records with his latest single 'As It Was'. His latest hit song As It Was has become the longest-running number one on the US singles chart by a British artist. It has amassed a record-setting run at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 and Harry's stans are going crazy over the same fact.

'AS IT WAS' is trending on social media as the single has enjoyed 15 weeks at No. 1. on Billboard. The single has not only bagged the longest chart-topping run for a British artist, but also the longest-running No. 1 with no accompanying artists. The record was previously held jointly by Mark Ronson and Sir Elton John. Their hits, Uptown Funk and Candle In The Wind respectively, each spent 14 weeks in the chart's top spot.

‘As It Was’ by Harry Styles is officially the longest-running solo #1 hit in Billboard Hot 100 history. pic.twitter.com/NpJjnixRjX — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 26, 2022

Currently, there are only other songs in Billboard chart history to have stacked up more weeks in the top Hot 100 spot than Styles’ 'As It Was'. The artists who have stacked up more weeks on the Billboard No. 1 cart are Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” remix with Billy Ray Cyrus remained on top for 19 total weeks, while Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” with Justin Bieber and Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day” both remained on top till 16 weeks.

The former One Direction followed in the footsteps of Eminem and Prince by becoming one of the few artists to have topped the music and box office charts simultaneously.

Furthermore, Harry Styles is currently at the best point of his career as earlier, 'As It Was' was selected for the year’s best songs of summer and Harry’s House, was also recently highlighted by Complex as among the best albums of 2022 (so far).

On Styles' work front, he recently saw the release of Don’t Worry Darling directed by Olivia Wilde and led by the reliably excellent Florence Pugh. The film is presently enjoying the view from the top of the box office as it debuted at No. 1 this weekend with just under USD 20 million.

Meanwhile, the star was also seen in Marvel's Eternals Thanos' brother and will be next seen in My Policemen.