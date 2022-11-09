‘Harry Potter’ Star Leslie Phillips Passes Away At 98: Social Media Mourns The Demise Of The British Legend

British actor Leslie Phillips, who rose to fame post his stint in films including J.K. Rowling’s ‘Harry Potter’ saga and the comic film franchise ‘Carry On’, passed away on Tuesday. He was 98.

Known famously for voicing ‘The Hat’ in the ‘Harry Potter’ film franchise, Leslie Phillips starred in over 200 films in a career spanning over 80 years. The British star is survived by his wife, Zara.

Taking to their social media account, the official page for ‘Harry Potter’ films made the announcement with an emotional note. “We are incredibly sad to hear of the passing of the wonderful Leslie Phillips who voiced the Sorting Hat with such inimitable wit and style in the Harry Potter films,” read the Tweet by the official page.

“Such a heavy heart with the news that national treasure Leslie Phillips has died at the age of 98. A legend of British cinema and an absolute gentleman into the bargain. One of the greats without a doubt. So long Leslie and thank you for the memories,” read a fan on Twitter.

British broadcaster Piers Morgan took to Twitter to mourn the demise of Leslie Phillips. Sharing a picture of the late star, Morgan wrote, “Wonderful character & superb comedy actor, best known for his what he called his 'lecherous twit' roles in the Carry On & Doctor In The House films with his catchphrases, 'Ding Dong', 'Well, Hello' and 'I Say..' Sad news.”

Russell Grant, a close friend of Leslie took to Twitter and wrote, “This lovely, lovely man, Leslie Phillips, has passed over. I worked with him so many times and on so many TV sofas. Funny, charming, courteous, friendly and warm he was a one-off. Another face we know and love has left us: there’s no-one who can ever take Leslie’s place #dingdong.”

Leslie Phillips was born in 1924 and soon became a sensation, thanks to his distinctive voice and sassy catch phrases including ‘Ding Dong,’ ‘Heee-llo,’ and ‘I Say’ that he spoke in films like ‘Carry On Teacher’, ‘Carry On Columbus’, and ‘Carry On Nurse’.

Leslie Phillips also appeared with Angelina Jolie in 2001 featuring Lara Croft: Tomb Raider. A BAFTA nominee, Leslie received the British Independent Film Award for his supporting performance alongside Peter O’Toole in the 2006 film ‘Venus.’