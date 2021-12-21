New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Potter heads in India can now watch the reunion Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts with the cast Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint on the OTT platform on 1st of Jan 2022. The Golden trio will return to their alma mater to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter movie. Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts will stream on HBO Max in the US and on Amazon Prime Video in India.

Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday announced that the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary special is set to premiere exclusively on the OTT platform on January 1 in India. The announcement comes in after the official trailer of Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts was released on Monday, December 20.

When to watch Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts in India?

For Indian fans, the reunion of Harry Potter celebrating their 20th anniversary will stream on the 1st of January, 2022 at 2:30 pm.

Where to watch Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts in India?

OTT platform Amazon Prime Video will stream the telecast of Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts in India. All the Prime members watch the reunion on the platform. Also, currently, all eight films of the Harry Potter franchise are available on the same platform for the audience.

Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts Trailer here:

Sharing the trailer, the official Instagram handle of HBO Max captioned it, "Old memories shared. New memories made. Come celebrate the magic when Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: #ReturnToHogwarts arrives on New Year’s Day, only on HBO Max."

All About Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts

'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon at the iconic Warner Bros. Studio Tour London—The Making of Harry Potter.

The reunion of the cast of Harry Potter will capture all the magical essence of Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone and their other movies. Makers released the teaser of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts was dropped in November this year.

Apart from the trio, Tom Felton Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, and Evanna Lynch will also be featuring in the special reunion celebrating 20 years of Harry Potter.

Posted By: Ashita Singh