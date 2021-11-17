New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Good News for Potterheads coming in as HBO Max has announced a reunion of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint for the 20th anniversary of the movie 'Harry Potter and Sorcerer's Stone. Yes, it has been 20 years already since the first movie of the 8-movies franchise got released.

HBO Max took their Twitter on Tuesday to announce and reunion and wrote, "For the first time ever, the legendary cast returns to where the magic started. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: #ReturnToHogwarts, streaming New Year’s Day, only on HBO Max. International release coming soon."

Harry Potter's 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts" will premiere on the WarnerMedia-owned streaming platform on January 1, 2022. Later the anniversary special Harry Potter will air on WarnerMedia’s TBS and Cartoon Network in spring.

After 20 years Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson will join filmmaker Chris Columbus, Robbie Coltrane-who played Hagrid, Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), and other cast members from the Harry Potter films for this retrospective special that will celebrate the franchise’s first film and they will reunite on the movie set in London where the first film was made.

But "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling will not be among those making a personal appearance on the show.

Based on J K Rowling's first novel in the seven-book series, "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" was released in theatres on November 16, 2001. Also called "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone", the film follows Harry's (Radcliffe) first year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry as he discovers that he is a famous wizard and begins his formal wizarding education.

“This retrospective is a tribute to everyone whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon — from the talented cast and crew who poured their heart and soul into this extraordinary film franchise to the passionate fans who continue to keep the Wizarding World spirit alive 20 years later," said Tom Ascheim, president of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults, and Classics.

