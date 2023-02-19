Harry Potter And The Cursed Child In Development; Daniel, Rupert And Emma Watson Expected To Return: Report

Harry Potter has been one of the biggest and most successful film franchises of all time. It's been more than 10 years since the last Harry Potter film was released and its fan following is increasing day by day. As per the reports, the makers are planning to bring Harry Potter And The Cursed Child on screen and the main trio might, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, return to the film.

According to the UK tabloid The Sun cites, Warner Bros want to bring The Cursed Child to the screen.

“Warner Bros are currently looking at how to bring The Cursed Child to the big screen. It has been in their sights since the play proved to be so popular in the West End. It went onto the backburner for a while because there was so much work going on with the Fantastic Beasts franchise," Warner Bros was quoted as saying by The Sun Cities.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is based on an original story by JK Rowling and is written by Jack Thorne.

As per reports, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson have not been offered the movie yet as the makers are still working on the script.

There are a total of eight films in the Harry Potter film franchise which starts with Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone and ends with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 in 2011.

Meanwhile, the production house has planned a spin-off prequel series as well which includes Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

