'Harry And Meghan' Trailer: Ex-Royals Reveal 'Other Side Of Their High-Profile Love Story'

Prince Harry has highlighted the "pain and suffering" of women marrying into the British royal family, in a fresh trailer for the Sussexes' eagerly awaited documentary series.

Netflix has promised an "unprecedented and in-depth documentary series" across six episodes where the duo reveal "the other side of their high-profile love story".

Episode one of the series will air this Thursday – exactly three months after the passing of Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II – with the second volume to be released on 15 December.

A new one-minute teaser video opens with a voiceover by Harry saying, "It's really hard to look back on it now and go, "What on earth happened?'"

He further continues, "There's a hierarchy of the family, you know, there's leaking, but there's also planting of stories. It's a dirty game."

Referring to his wife and mother, Diana, who's image is seen in the trailer, Harry says, "The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy. I was terrified, I didn't want history to repeat itself. No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth."

Watch the trailer here:

Other commentators also feature in the trailer, giving a preview of what to expect, with one saying, "It's about hatred. It's about race," and another adding, "There was a war against Meghan to suit other people's agendas."

In a trailer released last week, Harry and Meghan exposed never-before-seen close-up pictures, some showing the duchess appearing to be sobbing, with one scene featuring Harry with his head tilted back as his wife appears to be wiping her tears with both hands.

The Buckingham Palace is still struggling to cope with the consequences of Lady Susan Hussey's resignation, a lady-in-waiting of the late Queen, after she raised doubts about the background of Ngozi Fulani, a charity founder, at a palace gathering. The palace and William, her godson, labelled the remarks as "deeply regrettable" and "unacceptable".

In September 2020, Harry and Meghan had revealed a long-term agreement via their production company Archewell to produce TV programmes, films, and kid’s shows for Netflix. The move came after they decided to "step back" as senior members of the royal family and become financially independent.