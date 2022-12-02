Harry And Meghan Teaser OUT: ‘No One Sees What’s Happening Behind Closed Doors,’ Say Duke And Duchess Of Sussex | Watch

The teaser of the highly anticipated Netflix’ docu-drama series ‘Harry and Meghan’ was released by the OTT giant on Thursday. The 59-seconds long teaser takes the viewers into the lives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their journey ‘behind closed doors’.

The six-part documentary shed light on the personal lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In the teaser, a voice can be heard asking the duo, “Why did you want to make this documentary?”

Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event. Coming soon, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/ysxaCcESP4 — Netflix (@netflix) December 1, 2022

Watch ‘Harry and Meghan’ teaser here:

"No one sees what's happening behind closed doors, I had to do everything I could to protect my family." Further in the video, Meghan can be heard saying, "When the stakes are this high doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?" Prince Harry says in the teaser.

Meghan Markle says, “When the stakes are this high doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?” At one point, Meghan can also be seen shedding tears.

The teaser has already garnered millions of views across social media. Several users took to the comments section of the Twitter post to react to the video.

One user wrote, “Zero interest in anything these two have to say. People’s curiosity, not support, is the only thing these guys have going for them. I wouldn’t click on this show to save my life.” Another comment read, “The hate people display on this thread is disgusting. They are a couple who have every right to tell their story...if you dont like them, don't watch! And certainly don't bother commenting. Leave them to live their lives in peace.”

Interestingly, the teaser was dropped by Netflix amid the three-day-long visit of Harry’s brother and sister-in-law Prince William and Kate Middleton’s US visit. The duo are currently in Boston on a tour for the Earthshot Awards.

Talking about the docuseries, the release date of ‘Harry and Meghan’ has not been announced yet.