Harry and Meghan On Netflix: 10 Tweets To Read Before You Watch The Docuseries This Weekend

Harry and Meghan: Planning to binge-watch the first three episodes this weekend? Take a look at what Twitter has to say about the new docu-drama series featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

By Aanchal Sharma
Fri, 09 Dec 2022 07:55 AM IST
Minute Read
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. (Image Credits: Netflix)

The highly-anticipated documentary series, ‘Harry and Meghan’ released on Netflix today. The series stars Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and will take the viewers through ‘what goes inside the closed doors’ of the British royals.

The tell-all documentary from the royal pair Harry and Meghan has the duo not holding back at all this time round. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have gone all out and revealed details about their time at the castle and their exit.

If you’re planning to watch the series this weekend, here are 10 tweets to read to help you makeup your mind:

‘Harry and Meghan’ will delve into the start of their courtship days; from the days the duo first started talking to how things transpired between the two. Over the course of six episodes, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s struggles that forced them to step back and resign from their royal duties and move out of the country to America will also be showcased on the show.

‘Harry and Meghan’ will debut with three episodes in the beginning for the viewers to watch, while the remaining three will be released in the following week.

This is not the first time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have spoken about their exit from the British royal family. Previously, Harry and Meghan were interviewed by popular American TV host Oprah Winfrey on her show, where the duo made some shocking revelations in a similar tell-all last year. Prince Harry is also soon going to publish a book on the subject.

Talking about the series, ‘Harry and Meghan’ will also showbaby Archie and Lilibet on the show. The new pictures and trailer released from the documentary series have made fans eager to watch the show. While some have slammed the duo for going all out in the public against the British monarchy, others have been heaping praises for the duo’s stand.
