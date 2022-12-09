Harry and Meghan On Netflix: 10 Tweets To Read Before You Watch The Docuseries This Weekend

The highly-anticipated documentary series, ‘Harry and Meghan’ released on Netflix today. The series stars Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and will take the viewers through ‘what goes inside the closed doors’ of the British royals.

The tell-all documentary from the royal pair Harry and Meghan has the duo not holding back at all this time round. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have gone all out and revealed details about their time at the castle and their exit.

If you’re planning to watch the series this weekend, here are 10 tweets to read to help you makeup your mind:

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but if you don’t like Harry and Meghan, you don’t have to watch their documentary series on Netflix. You don’t have to click on articles about them, or search their names in google or on social media.



You can just scroll on. You really can. — Anne Boleyn (“Royal Expert") (@TudorChick1501) December 7, 2022

The only mercy in the late Queen's death is she didn't have to watch Harry and Meghan using Netflix to trash her beloved Commonwealth to millions around the world as the Empire 2.0.

Disgraceful.#HarryandMeghanNetflix — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) December 8, 2022

I just watched the first @netflix programs on Harry & Meghan and despite media critiques, the two seem at peace and very much in love. Given the hell Harry has been through since mother’s very public death, he deserves peace and happiness. I’m so glad he & Meghan have found it. pic.twitter.com/X8fOBC3CTJ — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) December 8, 2022

I think everyone should boycott Harry and Meghan’s show on Netflix, out of respect for their privacy. — Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) December 5, 2022

“We are grateful to have the ability to share our love story through such an esteemed creative team and with the global reach of Netflix,” say Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. “We hope it helps others to heal, and to feel inspired.”#HarryandMeghanonNetflix pic.twitter.com/Pw6vqz82qp — Omid Scobie (@scobie) December 8, 2022

No one has made me want to watch the Harry and Meghan Netflix special more than angry British people. #HarryandMeghanonNetflix #MeghanMarkIe — KellyLangleyWestphal 🥑 (@Allenswifee) December 4, 2022

Image of Harry and Meghan being “stalked by paparazzi” in new Netflix doco is actually of invited media for a Harry Potter film premier…pic taken 5 years before the ginger & the whinger even met. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/7LjLVHXr3i — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) December 5, 2022

I think everyone should boycott the Harry and Meghan show on Netflix, what better way to support our Royal Family. — 𝒲𝑒𝓁𝓈𝒽𝒹𝓇𝒶𝑔🌺𝓃𝑒𝓈𝓈 (@gwawr_goch) December 4, 2022

Well I've just watched the first episode of the Harry and Meghan doc on Netflix. I can absolutely understnd why Harry detests and hates the British press the behaviour of which during his life has been gangster like and criminal. — Andy Burge 🇪🇺🇬🇧🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦 (@AndyGJBurge) December 8, 2022

I predict the Harry and Meghan docuseries will be one of Netflix's most-watched docuseries, and a significant number of people will view the couple differently (in a positive light) after watching it. — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) December 8, 2022

‘Harry and Meghan’ will delve into the start of their courtship days; from the days the duo first started talking to how things transpired between the two. Over the course of six episodes, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s struggles that forced them to step back and resign from their royal duties and move out of the country to America will also be showcased on the show.

‘Harry and Meghan’ will debut with three episodes in the beginning for the viewers to watch, while the remaining three will be released in the following week.

This is not the first time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have spoken about their exit from the British royal family. Previously, Harry and Meghan were interviewed by popular American TV host Oprah Winfrey on her show, where the duo made some shocking revelations in a similar tell-all last year. Prince Harry is also soon going to publish a book on the subject.

Talking about the series, ‘Harry and Meghan’ will also showbaby Archie and Lilibet on the show. The new pictures and trailer released from the documentary series have made fans eager to watch the show. While some have slammed the duo for going all out in the public against the British monarchy, others have been heaping praises for the duo’s stand.