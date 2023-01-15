Harnaaz Sandhu Pays Tribute To Sushmita Sen, Lara Dutta At Miss Universe 2022 | WATCH

United States' R'Bonney Gabriel has been crowned as Miss Universe 2022. Ahead of the crowning, Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu walked the stage for the first time before handling over the title to the new winner. Harnaaz walked with enthusiasm as she blew kisses, gave the thumbs up, and raised her fist in the air. She also paid a special tribute to actress Sushmita Sen, who won the prestigious crown in 1994 and Lara Dutta, who won the title in 2000.

The gown featured faces of Lara Dutta and Sushmita Sen from their winning moments. On the back of her gown, there is an image of Sushmita Sen beaming and wearing the Miss Universe title with grace. Lara Dutta's triumphant moment has also been printed on the gown's reverse.

Current reigning #MissUniverse Harnaaz Sandhu takes her final walk before crowning her successor. #MissUniverso2022 pic.twitter.com/pkc65Bq0zH — Lagniappe Live (@lagniappe_live) January 15, 2023

She donned a black sequined dress with translucent accents at the sides of the waist and a plunging neckline. The winning moments of Sushmita and Lara were displayed on a detailed gown that had a bow in white and black at the rear of her waist. Lara Dutta also reposted a fan's story on her Instagram handle and dropped hearts to the post.

Harnaaz's black and white-coloured gown was designed by Saisha Shinde, who also participated in Kangana Ranaut's show Lock Upp. Taking to her Instagram handle, Saisha wrote, "The 3 stars in the universe from india" gown. It Was such an honour to design this one for my sweetheart HARNAAZ... Her reign as miss universe was a learning experience for me...she went through a lot and came out shining! She truly is a star! Made this gown keeping only and only that in mind ... the three stars in the universe from India."

Harnaaz walked the stage with the background score of her voiceover, "I was 17-years-old when I first took the stage and since then becoming Miss Universe was my goal. I've been given the megaphone on a worldwide stage to present the topic of menstrual equity before world leaders asking them to keep this conversation ongoing."