New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After 21 long years, India has finally won the prestigious beauty pageant, Miss Universe 2021, courtesy Harnaaz Sandhu. Interestingly, also 21-year-old, Harnaaz brought the crown home after Lara Dutta won the title in 2000, the year when she was born. It appears, indeed the diva was born to conquer and make India proud.

Speaking to the Times of India, Harnaaz described her feeling after winning the title as an “overwhelming experience”. She said "all this is still unbelievable to me, the only word that comes to my mind to describe how I am feeling is unbelievable. To hear the name of my country ‘India’ on that platform (when the winner was being announced) was the feeling I would never be able to put in words. I cried and everyone around me cried. We waited for this day for 21 years and I could not believe that it was all actually happening. It is still unbelievable to me.”

Harnaaz was born and raised in Punjab. She began competing in pageantry at the age of 17 and won many titles such as Miss Chandigarh 2017 and Miss Max Emerging Star India 2018. In 2019, she won the title of Femina Miss India Punjab 2019.

Harnaaz says her drive to represent the country kept her motivated. While recalling her journey she said “I have always believed that if you want to conquer something, stay calm and humble. So that is something that I have always followed throughout and even during the pageant, there were moments when I felt overwhelmed, but I kept calm," as quoted by the Times of India.

"I decided to give the best shot to everything that came my way, without thinking of the end result. Being a part of this pageant, this experience has also been a great learning experience for me and I can see a huge transformation. I am more confident now and I never stopped believing in myself,” she added.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha