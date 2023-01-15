Harnaaz Sandhu Becomes Emotional After Walking On Stage As Miss Universe For Last Time | Watch

Harnaaz Sandhu became a household name after she was crowned Miss Universe 2022. She brought back the title of Miss Universe to India after 22 years. Apart from making India proud, Harnaaz raised awareness about several social causes like menstrual hygiene.

On January 15, 2023, Harnaaz walked on the stage as Miss Universe for the last time before crowning R'Bonney Gabriel as the new Miss Universe. While walking on the stage, Harnaaz became emotional and was trying to hold back her tears.

Hold back tears as @HarnaazKaur takes the stage one last time as Miss Universe! #MISSUNIVERSE pic.twitter.com/L0PrH0rzYw — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) January 15, 2023

She even tripped while walking on the stage but managed it gracefully. Her speech from Miss Universe 2021 pageant was playing in the background.

In the final round, Steve Harvey asked her about the advice she would give to young women on how to deal with pressure.

"Well, I think the biggest pressure the youth of today is facing is to believe in themselves. To know that you are unique and that is what makes you beautiful, stop comparing yourselves with others and let's talk about more important things that are happening worldwide. I think this is what you need to understand, come out, speak for yourself because you are the leader of your life, you are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that's why I am standing here today. Thank you," she said.

Talking about Miss Universe 2022, Harnaaz Sandhu crowned R’Bonney Gabriel as the new Miss Universe. India's Divita Rai did not make it to the top five but was in the top 16.

In the final round, R'Bonney Gabriel was asked, "If you win Miss Universe, how will you work to demonstrate this is an empowering and progressive organization?”

She replied, "Well, I would use it to be a transformational leader. As a very passionate designer, (having) been sewing for 13 years, I use fashion as a force for good. In my industry, I'm cutting down on pollution through recycled materials when I make my clothing. I teach sewing classes to women that have survived from human trafficking and domestic violence. And I say that because it is so important to invest in others, invest in our community, and use your unique talent to make a difference. We all have something special, and when we plant those seeds (in) other people in our life, we transform them, and we use that as a vehicle for change."

Dominican Republic's Andreina Martínez was announced as the second runner up and Venezuela's Amanda Dudamel Newman was announced as the first runner-up.