India's Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu brought Miss Universe crown home after 21 years. The 21-year-old beauty queen won the beauty pageant against Paraguay's Nadia Ferreira and South Africa's Lalela Mswane, on Monday. The Miss Universe 2021 looked gorgeous in a beige and silver embellished gown, however, not many know that it was designed by a transwoman.

Yes, you read that right, celebrity designer, Saisha Shinde designed Harnaaz Sandhu's Miss Universe 2021 finale gown. It was a beige and silver embellished body-hugging gown with a plunging V-neckline and floor-sweeping train and short sleeves. Sandhu paired the gown with stone studded earrings and kept her look simple with a dewy base, blush cheeks, natural colour lipstick, bold eye makeup and wavy hair.

Sharing the image of Hernaaz on her Instagram handle, Saisha wrote, "WE DID IT"

For unversed, Saisha Shinde is a famous fashion designer, Swapnil Shinde, who came out as a transwoman in January 2021 and introduced herself as Saisha. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Irrespective of your origin, there will always be something that reminds you of your childhood. For me, it takes me back to the kind of loneliness that aches, to pressures that pushed me into solitude and the chaos of confusion that grew every moment. All through school and college, while the boys outside tormented me because I was different, the internal pain was far worse. I felt suffocated living a reality that I knew wasn’t mine, yet one that I had to stage everyday because of societal expectations and norms. It was only in my early 20s at NIFT where I found the courage to accept my truth; I truly bloomed. I spent the next few years believing that I was attracted to men because I was gay, but it was only 6 years ago that I finally accepted to myself, and today that I accept to you. I am not a gay man. I am a Transwoman.”

Saisha has styled many Bollywood personalities, such as Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Shraddha Kapoor. She has also designed costumes for the film Fashion.

