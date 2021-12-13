New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: India's Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu has brought the Miss Universe crown home, 21 years after Lara Dutta won the annual global beauty pageant in 2000. The 21-year-old from Punjab represented the nation at the 70th Miss Universe 2021, held in Eilat, Israel, and claimed the crown beating Paraguay's Nadia Ferreira and South Africa's Lalela Mswane.

Harnaaz is the third female from India to win the global beauty pageant. Earlier, gorgeous actress Sushmita Sen was the first Indian to be crowned Miss Universe in 1994, followed by Lara Dutta in 2000.

Who is Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu?

Sandhu was born on March 3, 2000, to a Sikh family living in Chandigarh. She attended Shivalik Public School and did her higher studies at Post Graduate Government College of Girls.

Pageantry

Sandhu started her journey in the pageantry world at the age of 17, winning titles such as Miss Chandigarh, Miss Max Emerging Star India 2018 and Femina Miss India Punjab 2019. After winning three beauty titles in a row, Sandhu participated in Femina Miss India and placed in the Top 12.

Talking about other titles, in September 2021, she won LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2021 title. During the grand finale round, when she was asked to give an open statement, she stated, "From a young girl with fragile mental health who faced bullying and body shaming to a woman who emerged like a phoenix, realising her true potential. From an individual who once doubted her own existence to a woman who is aspiring to inspire the youth. Today, I stand proudly in front of the Universe as a courageous, vivacious and a compassionate woman who is all set to lead a life with a purpose, and to leave behind a remarkable legacy."

In the recent 70th Miss Universe 2021 held in Israel, Sandhu won the Miss Universe 2021 title after giving brilliant advice to all the women watching the competition. She said, "The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing is to believe in themselves. To know that you are unique, that's what makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let's talk about more important things that's happening worldwide. This is what you need to understand. Come out, speak for yourself because you are the leader of your life, you are the voice of your own. I believe in myself and that's why I'm standing here today."

Films

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu has worked in Punjabi films, namely Yaara Diyan Poo Baran and Bai Ji Kuttange.

