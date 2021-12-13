New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Indian model Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe 2021, edging out Miss Paraguay's Nadia Ferre and South Africa Lalela Mswane. The 21-year-old model was crowned by Andrea Meza of Mexico. She is the third female after Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta to win the title.

As India is celebrating her win in the 70th Miss Universe, here we have brought you a complete list of Miss Universe winners from India. Check out below:

1. Sushmita Sen (1994)

She is the first-ever female from India to be crowned Miss Universe. With this historic win, she inspired millions of female teenagers to achieve their dreams. Now, she is one of the prolific actors in the Indian entertainment industry.

2. Lara Dutta

After 6 years, India, once again, witnessed a proud moment when Lara won the global beauty pageant in 2000. Previously, she was crowned as Miss Intercontinental in 1997. Now, she is a veteran Indian actress and an entrepreneur.

3. Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

After 21 years on India's won at Miss Universe, 21-year-old Harnaa walked down the ramp and made the nation proud by winning the Miss Universe title. Previously, she was crowned Miss Diva Universe 2021.

Harnaaz, in the final round, was asked what she would like to advise the women who are watching this global beauty pageant competition. To this, she said, "The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing, is to believe in themselves. To know that you are unique makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let’s talk about more important things that are happening worldwide. Come out, speak for yourself, because you are the leader of your life. You are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that is why I am standing here today."

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv