New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The wedding bells are ringing for the Love Story 2050 actor Harman Baweja. The former actor is set to marry health coach Sasha Ramchandani on March 21. Recently, the duo celebrated their pre-wedding bash in presence of their friends and family. The pictures and videos from Harman's cocktail party are doing rounds on the internet and we are all for it.

Shilpa Shetty's businessman husband Raj Kundra, actor Aamir Ali, Ashish Chowdhry, and many others from the tinsel town attended their pre-wedding bash. Harman's friends also gave a sneak peek from their cocktail party and from the videos it looks like everyone was enjoying their best.

Taking to Instagram stories, Raj Kundra shared pictures and videos in which he was also seen on a flight and was posing with other friends. He wrote, "And off we go… Harman ki Shaadi #finally.”

Swiping to the next story, Harman was seen grooving on a Bollywood number with his friends and he was all in an excited mood for his wedding. In the next story, the whole gang was seen posing and they were looking amazing in it.

Sasha was looking beautiful in a red can-can skirt and crop top. She paired it with a minimal mang tika and jhumka and was looking gorgeous in it. On the other hand, Harman was looking dapper in blue kurta and white pajama.

Have a dekko at the pictures:

(Image Credit:Instagram/Raj Kundra)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wonder Woman (@celebdiary1)

Who is Sasha Ramchandani?

Sasha Ramchandani is a health coach and a fitness expert. She also has an Instagram page named "Better Balanced Self". On her health and wellness page, she shares the post related to health and fitness. Not only this, she also shares pictures of herself practicing yoga poses.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sasha R. (@betterbalancedself)

Harman and Sasha got engaged last year in December in Chandigarh. The news of their Roka ceremony was shared by his sister on Instagram. She shared the post that read, "Congratulations you two!! Welcome to the family @sasha_ramchandani! Can’t wait for the celebrations to begin. We love you."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Harman was last seen in the film Chaar Sahibzaade: Rise of Banda Singh Bahadur which was released in the year 2016. He made his debut in Bollywood with the film Love Story 2050 in which he shared the screen space with Priyanka Chopra.

