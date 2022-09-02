Hari Hara Veera Mallu: First Look Of Pawan Kalyan-Starrer To Be Unveiled Today

Pawan Kalyan is one of the prominent names in the Telugu film industry and is currently gearing up for his upcoming film 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'. The director Krish Jagarlamundi has unveiled the new poster of the film and has announced that the movie's new clip will be out on Pawan Kalyan's birthday (September 2).

Sharing the new poster, director Krish Jagarlamundi wrote, "Hearty Advance Birthday wishes to our ‘Valorous Charioteer of Truth & Virtue’ #HariHaraVeeraMallu Sri @PawanKalyan garu. The Legendary Heroic Outlaw #HHVM #PowerGlance tomorrow at 5:45pm".

Hari Hara Veera Mallu revolves around the outlaw and it is a period action-adventure film. Apart from Pawan Kalyan, the movie stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Arjun Rampal and Nargis Fakhri. The movie will hit the theatres on March 30, 2023.

He made his debut in the film industry with the movie Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi in 1996. He is known for his films like Gokulamlo Seeta, Suswagatham, Tholi Prema, Thammudu, Badri, Kushi, Jalsa, Gabbar Singh, Gopala Gopala and Attarintiki Daredi.

For the unversed, Pawan Kalyan is the uncle of actors Ram Charan, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej and Allu Arjun. He was seen in the film Vakeel Saab in 2021. The movie was a remake of the Bollywood film 'Pink'. He was seen in Bheemla Nayak, along with Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon. The movie was directed Saagar K Chandra.

Recently, his film Jalsa was re-released on September 1, 2022. The movie was re-released to celebrate the 51st birthday of the actor. According to several reports, over 500 shows were arranged for Jalsa's screening. Jalsa is one of the most successful films by Pawan Kalyan.

The movie starred Pawan Kalyan, Ileana, Parvati Melton, Kamalinee Mukerji, Mukesh Rishi and Prakash Raj. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the music of the film was composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Jalsa also became the highest grosser of 2008 in Telugu cinema. He was also seen in Trivikram Srinivas's Attarintiki Daredi. The movie made the record of the highest-grossing film in Tollywood, which was later broken by Baahubali: The Beginning.