Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic 'Painted In Love' In New 'Haldi' Pics; See Here

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's dreamy wedding pictures recently went viral on Instagram. The pair had previously gotten married in court in 2020, but this year they renewed their vows on Valentine's Day and had a white wedding in Udaipur. Following the white wedding, the couple also had a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony, which was preceded by pre-wedding rituals such as haldi and mehendi.

Although the couple had shared some pictures of their white and Hindu wedding ceremonies, fans were eagerly anticipating photographs from the haldi and mehendi ceremony. Finally, Hardik and Natasa have released photos of their haldi ceremony, and they are truly stunning!

During the Haldi ceremony, Hardik Pandya donned a pink and white kurta with diagonal stripes on top and paired it with white pyjamas. On the other hand, Natasa Stankovic looked stunning in a yellow outfit that included a short yellow top with a multi-coloured fringed cape on top.

She combined it with yellow wide-legged pants featuring red, green, and pink embroidery and mirror work. Meanwhile, their son Agastya Pandya, twinned in pink and white kurta with his father along with wore white pyjamas.

The family looked perfect in every way, and the first photograph depicted them posing together in front of a colonnade. In the next photo, Hardik is holding Natasa and gazing lovingly at her. In another image, he held their son Agastya in one arm while holding Natasa's hand and walking with her.

Next, there was a photo from their haldi ceremony that showed Hardik and Natasa sitting on cane chairs with haldi applied to their faces. One of the pictures showcases Natasa's minimal mehendi, while Hardik poses behind her. The final photograph is the cutest, with Hardik kissing Natasa's forehead. The caption read, "Painted in love" along with a yellow heart emoji.

Hardik and Natasa posted multiple pictures from their white wedding, along with the caption, "We commemorated Valentine's Day on this island of love by reaffirming the vows we made three years ago. We feel extremely fortunate to have our loved ones with us to honor our love."

KL Rahul, Anushka Sharma, Neha Dhupia, and several others congratulated the couple.