Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic Dance Down The Aisle Like Nobody’s Watching For Wedding In Udaipur

Dancer Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya held a Christian wedding ceremony in Udaipur to renew their wedding vows on Tuesday. A video of their white wedding has been shared online, capturing the couple's joyful and carefree moments as they walked down the aisle together. The video shows them dancing and enjoying each other's company as they prepare to get married once again.

An Instagram account belonging to a paparazzo shared a video of the couple walking down the aisle, and it appears they were having a great time. Natasa was dressed in a white gown with a long veil, while Hardik wore a black suit.

Natasa could be seen dancing with a bouquet of flowers in her hand as she led the way, with her bridesmaids holding her veil and dancing alongside her. Hardik held her hand as they walked together, but he also took breaks to signal the DJ to play a particular song and dance a few steps.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Following their renewed wedding ceremony, the couple shared romantic photos from their special day on Instagram on Wednesday. They wrote in the caption, "We celebrated Valentine's Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love."

View the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

Natasa dressed as a typical Christian bride wearing a white gown and a pearl necklace, with her hair styled in a bun. She also held a bouquet of white flowers in her hand. A wedding photo captured the moment when Natasa and Hardik shared kisses with their son Agastya.

Before the wedding ceremony, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, along with Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, were seen at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning. They were reportedly part of Natasa and Hardik’s wedding.

On January 1, 2020, Hardik and Natasa got engaged on a yacht, and they exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at home during the Covid-induced lockdown. Their son Agastya was born in July 2020.