Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic’s Son Agastya Tells Paparazzi Not To Click Pictures At Udaipur Airport | Watch

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife actor-model Natasa Stankovic celebrated their marriage in a grander form on Valentine's Day 2023. The couple entered wedlock during the pandemic in 2020 with a lowkey court marriage.

Recently, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic celebrated their wedding in a grand form having two ceremonies, as one was a white wedding, and then another one was a traditional Hindu wedding, which was held the next day.

As the couple headed back to Mumbai, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's little son Agastya was adorably seen telling paparazzi outside the airport, not to click pictures of the family. Agastya was an active part in his parent's wedding celebrations which won the internet.

For her white wedding, Natasa Stankovic wore an unconventional beautiful wedding gown with full sleeves and a thigh-high slit with a white veil and a diamond necklace with matching earrings. She kept her makeup and hair very subtle looking stunning. Hardik Pandya on the other hand was seen wearing a black suit with a white shirt and tinted eyeglasses with a bow tie.

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya's grand wedding celebrations started with a Haldi ceremony, followed by Mehendi, Sangeet, and a traditional Hindu wedding, where the bride opted for a golden-red lehenga set, however, she late on changed into a red saree for her pheras.