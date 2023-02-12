Hardik Pandya And Natasa Stankovic To Have A Glamorous White Wedding On Valentine’s Day | Reports

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya is known for her swag and easy-going attitude in the media. The cricketer has touched heights of success and has now made a successful name in the sports world. Hardik Pandya is married to actress-model Natasa Stankovic, and the duo has been dating for three years.

Now, the duo is all set to tie the knot and are reported to have a traditional white wedding in Udaipur on February 14. Unlike their earlier low-key court marriage, this event will be a grand affair, as the lovebirds are set to exchange vows on Valentine's day this year.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the duo got married in a court back then. However as everything was done in a rush, the idea of them having a lavish wedding was on the couple's mind ever since. They both are excited about it."

The report also states that the wedding ceremonies will start on February 12 and will go on till February 16. While a white wedding has already been planned, the pre-wedding festivities will all be in traditional Indian style including the events of sangeet, mehendi, and haldi. The preparations for the ceremony started in November last year.

It is also stated that the bride will be wearing a pristine traditional white gown from Dolce and Gabbana for the main ceremony. However, the other details of their look are yet to be disclosed.

Hardik, 29 years old, and Natasa, 30-year-old got hitched in an intimate wedding on May 31, 2020. The couple was soon blessed with a baby boy Agastya in July 2020. Although, no official confirmation has been made yet from either of their teams.