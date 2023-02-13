OPEN IN APP

Hardik Pandya And Natasa Stankovic Leave For Their Grand Udaipur Wedding On Valentine’s Day | Watch

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya leaves from Mumbai airport with wife Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya for their grand wedding affair on February 14.

By Piyali Bhadra
Mon, 13 Feb 2023 04:22 PM (IST)
Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic married in a close-knitted court ceremony in 2020. However, after three years, the duo is all set to tie the knot in a lavish ceremony in Udaipur on February 14, on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

Hardik Pandya married actor-model Natasa Stankovic during the COVID-19 pandemic. Today the Pandya family were all spotted at the airport leaving for Udaipur where Hardik and Natasa were spotted with their son Agastya and other family members including cricketer-brother Krunal Pandya and his wife.

 
 
 
Natasa Stankovic, who natively hails from Serbia was seen wearing an all-black outfit entering with her son Agastya, while Hardik Pandya was also seen wearing an all-black outfit for the trip with white sneakers.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are touted to have a white wedding on February 14 in Udaipur, where the bride is expected to wear a white Dolce and Gabbana gown for the ceremony. However, the pre-wedding festivities will all take place according to the traditional Hindu culture having a haldi ceremony, followed by sangeet and mehendi.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got engaged on January 1, 2020, on a cruise before tying the knot during the lockdown. The duo then got married on May 31, 2020, and was blessed with a son Agastya in July 2020.

 
 
 
Hardik Pandya recently completed three years with Natasa Stankovic, where he posted a beautiful picture of them on Instagram and wrote, "Happy 3 years to us baby."

