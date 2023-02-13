Hardik Pandya And Natasa Stankovic Leave For Their Grand Udaipur Wedding On Valentine’s Day | Watch

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic married in a close-knitted court ceremony in 2020. However, after three years, the duo is all set to tie the knot in a lavish ceremony in Udaipur on February 14, on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

Hardik Pandya married actor-model Natasa Stankovic during the COVID-19 pandemic. Today the Pandya family were all spotted at the airport leaving for Udaipur where Hardik and Natasa were spotted with their son Agastya and other family members including cricketer-brother Krunal Pandya and his wife.

Natasa Stankovic, who natively hails from Serbia was seen wearing an all-black outfit entering with her son Agastya, while Hardik Pandya was also seen wearing an all-black outfit for the trip with white sneakers.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are touted to have a white wedding on February 14 in Udaipur, where the bride is expected to wear a white Dolce and Gabbana gown for the ceremony. However, the pre-wedding festivities will all take place according to the traditional Hindu culture having a haldi ceremony, followed by sangeet and mehendi.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got engaged on January 1, 2020, on a cruise before tying the knot during the lockdown. The duo then got married on May 31, 2020, and was blessed with a son Agastya in July 2020.

Hardik Pandya recently completed three years with Natasa Stankovic, where he posted a beautiful picture of them on Instagram and wrote, "Happy 3 years to us baby."