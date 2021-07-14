The couple was also accompanied by their 4-year-old daughter Hinaya Heer while they were taking their baby boy home. Scroll down to read more and watch the video

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra made their first ever appearance together after being blessed with a baby boy. Yes, the duo were spotted outside the hospital when they were taking their newborn home.

Apart from their son, the two were accompanied by their 4-yr-old daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha. The video of the lovely family has been doing rounds on the internet ever since they were papped. In the clip, Geeta is seen wearing a white flowy dress, while Bhajji was snapped in a superman pullover and pants. He was seen carrying the baby in a crib which was covered in white cloth.

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Aren't they all looking aww-dorable?

Harbhajan had announced the birth of the baby through his Instagram handle with a post saying, "A new little hand for us to hold, his love is grand, precious as gold. A wonderful gift, so special and sweet. Our hearts are full, our lives complete. We thank the almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy. Both Geeta and the baby are doing well. We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend our gratitude to all our well-wishers, for their constant love and support."

Meanwhile, his wifey Geeta had later shared a video and captioned it saying, "A new little hand for us to hold, his love is grand, precious as gold A wonderful gift, so special and sweet. Our hearts are full, our lives complete. We thank the Almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy..We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend our gratitude to all our well-wishes for their constant love and support. #reels #reelskarofeelkaro #baby #boy #family #son #love." Shared the same video on his Instagram, Harbhajan had written, “Baby boy #blessed #grateful .. shukar aa tera maalka (Thank you, God).”

Take a look at Geeta's Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geeta Basra (@geetabasra)

Geeta and Harbhajan tied the knot in 2015 and were blessed with a baby girl Hinaya Heer in 2016.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Geeta debuted in Bollywood through Dil De Diya Hai opposite Emraan Hashmi in 2006.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal