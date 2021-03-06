Elli AvrRam took to her social media account to share the first look of the song 'Har Funn Maula' with Aamir Khan. Scroll down to read more about their upcoming song.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After a gap of two years, fans' most favourite Aamir Khan is all set to come back on the silver screen. No, we aren't talking about his film Laal Singh Chaddha, we are referring to his special appearance for a song titled 'Har Funn Maula' in Amin Hajee’s film 'Koi Jaane Na' which is yet to be released. The song also stars actress Elli AvrRam who took to her social media handle to share the first look of herself posing with the superstar. She captioned her post from Instagram saying, “He’s the Jack of all trades, she’s the Queen of the dance floor.Get ready to meet them on 10th of March #KoiJaaneNaMovie. #HarFunnMaula,”

Aren't they looking hot together?

As mentioned in the caption, the song will be out on March 10 and we are super-excited about it just like you.

Meanwhile talking about Aamir's film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', it is based on 1994's Hollywood film 'Forrest Gump'. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead and is set to release in December this year. However, it was slated to hit the theatres in 2020 earlier, but due to the global pandemic of COVID-19 the film had to be postponed.

Not long ago Aamir shared a post on his Instagram handle where he was seen posing with Kareena. The picture was a BTS click from 'Laal Singh Chaddha' where he replied to the actress's wrap-up post. Aamir wrote, "What are you talking about Kareena? End of journey? No way! I've requested Advait to write a few more scenes for us, so we can continue shooting with you."





Coming back to Aamir and Elli's upcoming song Har Funn Maula's first look, what are your thoughts?

