New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: People across the world are celebrating valentines week, also known as the 'Love Week' in full swing. Today is the fourth day of the week, which is celebrated as Teddy Day. Lovers take this day as an opportunity to celebrate their bond and express their feelings towards each other. People on this day buy soft mushy teddy bears for their loved ones and give them as a gift.

There are plenty of ways through which one can celebrate teddy day. However, if you want to stay at home and spend a cozy time with your loved one, then you can definitely watch these movies and spend quality time with your special person on teddy day.

Toy Story 3

Released in 2010, it was the first film that was released theatrically with Dolby Surround 7.1 sound. The toys are mistakenly delivered to a day-care center instead of the attic. It revolves around the loyalty of the toys they have towards Andy, who leaves for college.

Sleepless in Seattle

The movie was released in 1992 and is nearly a three-decade-old movie. The movie is helmed by Nora Ephron, who has also co-written it and features Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan, Ross Malinger. The ending of the film involves an important role of a teddy bear.

Paddington Bear

Released in 2014, a young bear makes his way to England in order to find a new home after a deadly earthquake destroyed his home. The movie is directed by Paul King.

Mac and Me

Mac and Me was released in 1988 and is an American film. The storyline of the film revolves around a young extraterrestrial, who was separated from his family and gets stranded on Earth. He later becomes friends with a boy in a wheelchair.

Winnie the Pooh

One of the most loved teddy bear movies is Winnie the Pooh. The movie was released in 2011 and was inspired by AA Milne’s classic books. The storyline of the film revolves around a cute bear coping with his honey addiction while he and his pals seek out.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen