Happy Teachers' Day: Radhika Madan, Nimrat Kaur Collaborate For Dinesh Vijan's Social Thriller | Watch

Radhika Madan and Nimrat Kaur are set to collaborate for the first time in a social thriller film 'Happy Teachers' Day'. Both the actresses took to Instagram to announce the film and also wished all the teachers on Teachers' day. The movie will hit the theatres on September 5, 2023, and shooting will begin today.

Sharing the announcement teaser, Radhika wrote, "Wishing all the teachers a very #HappyTeachersDay! And this is what we bring to you today! #DineshVijan presents Happy Teachers' Day, starring yours truly and the brilliant @nimratofficial. Releasing on Teachers' Day, 2023. Shoot begins today!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan)

The details about the film are not revealed yet. However, the teaser question 'but can't teachers have a life?' The video also shows some comments which are against a particular teacher. The video says, "teachers educate, enlighten, empower, and shape our lives, But can’t they have a life?".

Directed by Mikhil Musale, Happy Teachers' Day stars Nimrat Kaur and Radhika Madan. It is written by Mikhil Musale and Parinda Joshi. Happy Teachers' Day will release in theatres on September 5, 2023.

Meanwhile, Radhika recently announced that her film 'Kacchey Limbu' will have its World Premiere at the 47th Toronto Film Festival Gala. Sharing the trailer of the film, she wrote, "Jo kabhi ni kiya..use karne ke liye theek wahi karna padta hai...jo kabhi ni kiya. #KaccheyLimbu gears for its World Premiere at the 47th Toronto Film Festival Gala presentation @tiff_net on 11th September 2022."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan)

On the work front, Nimrat was last seen in Dasvi and she earned a lot of praise for her powerful performance. Streaming on Netflix, the movie also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam.

Radhika was last seen in the romantic film Shiddat, opposite Sunny Kaushal. She has a bunch of film line up. She will be seen in Soorarai Pottru's Hindi remake and has already started shooting for it. She will be seen with Akshay Kumar in the film. She will be seen in Kuttey, with Arjun Kapoor. The movie is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.