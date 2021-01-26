Republic Day 2021: Bollywood celebs including Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, John Abraham and many others took to their social media handle to wish the citizens a Happy Republic Day.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Republic Day 2021 is here, India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day with great pomp amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On this day everyone's hearts are filled with patriotism and shares patriotic quotes and messages on social media. Even Bollywood celebs including Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, John Abraham and many others took to their social media handle to wish the citizens a Happy Republic Day.

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter handle and wished his followers peace, safety and prosperity on Republic Day. He wrote, "Happiness peace prosperity and .. be safe .. be protected"

T 3794 - 26th January .. Republic Day 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳

Happiness peace prosperity and .. be safe .. be protected pic.twitter.com/EWRLN0OMXJ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 25, 2021

On the occasion of Republic Day, John Abraham announced the release of his upcoming film Satyameva Jayate 2. Taking to his Twitter handle he wrote, "TANN MANN DHANN, se Badhkar JANN GANN MANN! The team of #SatyamevaJayate2 wishes everyone a Happy Republic Day! See you in cinemas this EID on 14th May 2021."

TANN MANN DHANN, se Badhkar JANN GANN MANN!

The team of #SatyamevaJayate2 wishes everyone a Happy Republic Day!



See you in cinemas this EID on 14th May 2021 pic.twitter.com/iFSMq9qMrS

— John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) January 26, 2021

Priyanka Chopra Jonas also wished her followers on this special occasion and shared an interesting fact related to the Indian Constitution. She wrote, "Did you know that there were 15 women in the first Constituent Assembly of India and that they helped draft the Constitution of India? So inspiring and also an apt day to celebrate the effort of all those who helped build the fundamental principles of India. Happy Republic Day."

I’ve been researching and reading a lot about women in governance across the world and how their skills have impacted communities and countries. It’s been enlightening, fascinating and so insightful to understand the importance of women in leadership.

(1/3) pic.twitter.com/2XNYIdOFja — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 26, 2021

South superstar Jr NTR also took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Let us cherish and celebrate the spirit of the Republic! Happy 72nd Republic Day."

Let us cherish and celebrate the spirit of the Republic! Happy 72nd Republic Day. గణతంత్ర దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 26, 2021

Here have a look at celebs tweets wishing country Happy Republic Day:

On 72nd Republic Day here’s wishing and hoping that we all read and understand our constitution as much as we celebrate it. Will help us be more patriotic than what we actually are.

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #HappyRepublicDay2021 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 26, 2021

Happy republic day to all! I hope and pray that we understand our duties rights in true sense and exercise them to make our country an even better place to be in. Jai hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ZRmshc1PNm — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) January 26, 2021

Happy Republic Day 🧡🤍💚🇳🇪 pic.twitter.com/tzJDWUPhGb — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) January 26, 2021

This year Republic Day Parade is going to be different in many ways such as this year there will be no Chief Guest, limited spectators will attend the parade, for the first time woman fighter pilot will participate and so on. For recent updates on Republic Day Parade click here

Also Read: Republic Day 2021: Why do we unfurl national flag on R-Day but not hoist it? Here's what you need to know

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv