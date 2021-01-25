Happy Republic Day 2021: To imbibe the feeling of patriotism in you, we have compiled a list of these songs that will make you appreciate the struggle of freedom fighters and will fill you with pride, check out.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: India is all set to celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday this year. Our country gained independence from British rule in 1947, India’s Constitution was created and thus it came into effect on January 26, 1950. On this day, many people get up early to watch the annual parade and celebration of Republic Day in New Delhi on their television screens. However, Bollywood's patriotism goes hand in hand as every year there are some songs that comes ahead of the National festival that makes sure to fill you with all pride and glory.

To imbibe the feeling of patriotism in you, we have compiled a list of these songs that will make you appreciate the struggle of freedom fighters and will fill you with pride:

1. Sandese Aate Hai

This song is from the 1997 film Border and even after 23 years it still manages to be on top of our list of patriotic songs. This song reminds us of the sacrifices of Indian soldiers and their struggles of being away from home. It was crooned by Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod.

2. Ae Watan

This song is so wholesome that it will make you both smile and cry at the same time. This song is crooned by Arijit Singh and is composed by Shankar Ehshaan Loy with lyrics by Gulzar. This song is from the 2018 film Raazi that starred Alia Bhatt.

3. Challa

This song makes sure to arouse the feeling of patriotism in you. It is from the Vicky Kaushal starrer film Uri. The song is composed by Shashwat Sachdev and the lyrics are penned by Kumaar.

4. Kandho Se Milte Hain Kandhe

This song is a treat to the ears. It is from the 2004 movie Lakshya starring Hrithik Roshan. The lyrics of this song was penned by the legend Javed Akhtar and was sung by Kunal Ganjawala, Sonu Nigam, Roop Kumar Rathod, Vijay Prakash, and Hariharan.

5. Teri Mitti

With this song, B-Praak made it clear that he can not only leave you in tears with his heart breaking love story songs but also with his patriotic song. This song showcases the sacrifice of soldiers. It is from the film Kesari starring Akshay Kumar and the lyrics of the song were written by Manoj Muntashir.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma