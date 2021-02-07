Happy Propose Day 2021: The combination of proposal and Bollywood goes hand in hand, thus on this occasion, we are bringing some of the iconic proposals scenes of Bollywood that swept us off our feet.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: When it comes to proposals, we can't settle for less, and all thanks to Bollywood. Hindi cinema has made our expectations a little too high. In every Bollywood rom-com drama, one thing that just hits the right chord is the proposals, and yes! no matter how much we love it or hate it, we surely can't ignore it. Every year, February 8 is celebrated as Propose Day. On this day, people express their feelings and spell out those three magical words. However, the combination of proposal and Bollywood goes hand in hand, thus on this occasion, we are bringing some of the iconic proposals scenes of Bollywood that swept us off our feet.

Jannat

Every 90s kid remembers this scene in which Emraan Hashmi who plays the role of Arjun comes all the way to meet Zoya and stops her cab. After this, he bends on one knee in the middle of the road and takes out that precious ring for Zoya. This scene appealed straight to the soul and made everyone say woah!

Ye Jawani Hai Deewani

Adventure and exploring are all fun, but at the end of the day, we also want that ghar ka dal chawal, even though it means the same old thing on repeat till you die. In this scene when our favourite Ranbir who plays the role of Kabir Thapar aka Bunny falls in love with Naina, our heart definitely skipped a beat. This was one of the cutest proposals in Bollywood. In YJHD, Bunny gets back to Naina at the end of the movie and proposes to her with balloons and a little cheap ring, but we get it 'ring bhale hi nakli hai, par bunny ka pyar asli hai.'

Wake Up Sid

This scene was one of the sweetest things that Bollywood did to us. In this scene, Konkana who plays the role of Aisha proposes to Sid in the most heartfelt way. This scene also made it clear that girls can also make the first move.

Maine Pyaar Kyu Kiya

The Bhaijaan of Bollywood is not only good at the fighting scenes but also in making the love moves. In this scene, Salman Khan who plays the role of Samir proposes to Sushmita Sen, who plays the role of Naina at the airport in the most adorable way that made us say, 'laga laga laga re laga prem rog.

