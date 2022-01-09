New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It has been one month already since the hush-hush wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal took place in Rajasthan's Jaipur. The newly married couple tied the knot on December 9, 2021. Today, Katrina shared a mushy photo and her husband Vicky together as they marked the one-happy month of them being married.

Celebrating her first month anniversary, Katrina all smiles in the photograph cuddling up with Vicky. In the photo, the lovebirds are dressed casually, Katrina can be seen in no make-up while Vicky dressed in a long-sleeve blue tee.

Meanwhile, Vicky on the other hand shared a pic where he and Katrina are dancing as it seems that they are celebrating their monthiversary very energetically. He dropped the pic and wrote, " Forever to go! (heart emoji)

See Post:

Sharing the photo on the Instagram, Katrina wrote, "Happppyyyyy one month my (heart emoji)," on Instagram. As soon as she shared the post, Neha Dhupia who was among one of the guests from their wedding commented, "Happy happy happy our gorgeous couple. We love you."

While, Dia Mirza dropped heart emojis on the post and wrote, “Awwww,” also, Vaani Kapoor called them ‘beautiful’. Meanwhile her fans and others can't stop gushing over the sweet picture of the duo. They showered the post with many likes and comments.

The duo, after tying the knot had shared a statement and pic on their respective Social media handles to announce their wedding, they said,"'Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.''

A few days earlier, the couple celebrated thier first Christmas and New Year together. Vicky was shooting in Indore for his next but flew back to Mumbai to celebrate the festival with Katrina at their new home.

On the work front, Katrina will be next seen in Salman Khan's Tiger 3 and 'Phone Bhoot' opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar.

Meanwhile, Vicky is currently shooting for his next untitled venture with Laxman Utekar in Indore. He is in lead with Sara Ali Khan on the project. Also, he will have three releases this year including 'Govinda Naam Mera', 'The Great Indian Family', and others.

Posted By: Ashita Singh