Happy New Year 2023: Vijay Deverakonda Enjoys Drink In Pool, Rashmika Mandanna Soaks Up The Sun And More

On Sunday, Pan India star Vijay Deverakonda shared a sexy picture of himself to send new year wishes to his fans and followers. The Liger actor headed to his Instagram handle and shared a shirtless photo of himself as he could be seen enjoying a drink in between the pool.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

"A year where we all had moments, when we laughed hard, cried quietly, chased goals, won some, lost some :) We need to celebrate everything :) cuz that is life. Happy new year my loves Have a great new year!" Vijay wrote in the caption.

Wishing Happy New Year to her fans, South actress Rashmika Mandanna also uploaded a picture of herself on her Instagram handle. The Pushpa fame actress looked flattering in a black crop top and and same-coloured-bottoms as she could be seen resting by the sea. She simply wrote, "Hello 2023," in the caption. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Kriti Sanon is also vacationing on the beach this New Year. The Mimi star shared a series of pictures from her trip in which she could be seen wearing a printed bodycon suit. "My happy place! Starting 2023 on a beachy sunny note! Warmth of the sun, salty tresses and gratitude in my heart! 2023- I have a good feeling about you," she captioned her pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Ananya Panday, who is also on a vacation mode, welcomed 2023 with full swing. The actress dropped a series of pictures featuring herself and a friend, while she also shared pics of beautiful scenic views that she captured in camera. For the outing, Ananya opted of a green-coloured bikin featuring lavender flowers on it. She paired it with a white shirt. "Setting the tone for 2023," Ananya captioned the post.