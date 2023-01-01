Happy New Year 2023: Manish Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday And More Celebs Wish Everyone A 'Happy New Year'

As we enter the year 2023, celebrations are in full swing. Meanwhile, B-town celebrities have also taken to their respective social media spaces and wished their fans and followers a 'Happy New Year'. From Manish Malhotra, Kiara Advani to Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday and more, here is a look at how celebs marked their new year:

Manish Malhotra headed to his Instagram handle and wished everyone a 'Happy New Year'. The ace fashion designer is celebrating the new year with Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, and Kiara Advani.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

Varun Dhawan entered the New Year by listening to traditional folk music. The Bhediya actor, who is currently vacationing in Rajasthan with his adorable wife Natasha Dala shared a video of a man singing folk music. Sharing the clip, Varun wrote, "2023 but not without my roots."

Neetu Kapoor kickstarted 2023 on a comfortable note, as evident from a picture she shared on her Instagram Stories. The pic featured her legs as she donned a shimmery pair of trousers with black-coloured sneakers. "Starting 2023 on a comfortable note sequin with sketchers."

Ananya Panday took to her Instagram handle and shared a slew of pictures from her New Year's celebrations. " I'm ready are you?" she wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Television actress Shraddha Arya marked the new year with her husband. The duo attended the GO Grand event which was organized on a large scale. Shraddha looked gorgeous in a black-coloured outfit.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra wrote on his Instagram Stories, "Happy new year and cheers to new beginnings 2023." He also shared a glimpse from his upcoming film Mission Majnu.