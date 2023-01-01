Happy New Year 2023: Manish Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday And More Celebs Wish Everyone A 'Happy New Year'

Sun, 01 Jan 2023 12:17 AM IST
As we enter the year 2023, celebrations are in full swing. Meanwhile, B-town celebrities have also taken to their respective social media spaces and wished their fans and followers a 'Happy New Year'. From Manish Malhotra, Kiara Advani to Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday and more, here is a look at how celebs marked their new year:
Manish Malhotra headed to his Instagram handle and wished everyone a 'Happy New Year'. The ace fashion designer is celebrating the new year with Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, and Kiara Advani.
Varun Dhawan entered the New Year by listening to traditional folk music. The Bhediya actor, who is currently vacationing in Rajasthan with his adorable wife Natasha Dala shared a video of a man singing folk music. Sharing the clip, Varun wrote, "2023 but not without my roots."
Neetu Kapoor kickstarted 2023 on a comfortable note, as evident from a picture she shared on her Instagram Stories. The pic featured her legs as she donned a shimmery pair of trousers with black-coloured sneakers. "Starting 2023 on a comfortable note sequin with sketchers."
Ananya Panday took to her Instagram handle and shared a slew of pictures from her New Year's celebrations. " I'm ready are you?" she wrote in the caption.
Television actress Shraddha Arya marked the new year with her husband. The duo attended the GO Grand event which was organized on a large scale. Shraddha looked gorgeous in a black-coloured outfit.
Actor Sidharth Malhotra wrote on his Instagram Stories, "Happy new year and cheers to new beginnings 2023." He also shared a glimpse from his upcoming film Mission Majnu.