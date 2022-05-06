New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It is said that there is nothing bigger than a mother's love in the world. The selfless nature of the mothers to take care of their children cannot be expressed in words. To honour the mothers, Mother's Day is celebrated across the world in May. This year, Mother's Day will be celebrated on May 8. Bollywood has always managed to capture the pure relationship between mother and children. From the famous dialogues like 'Mere Paas Maa Hai' to some heartfelt songs like 'Tujhe Sab Hai Pata Meri Maa', Bollywood knows how present this beautiful relationship on screen. On the occasion of Mother's Day, we have curated a list of films that you can binge-watch with your family on your mother's special day.

Mom

Mom, starring late veteran actress Sridevi, revolves around a stepmother who sets out to avenge her stepdaughter after she is assaulted at a party. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the movie also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Akshaye Khanna, Sajal Ali and Adnan Siddiqui.

Nil Battey Sannata

Nil Battey Sannata revolves around Chanda Sahay, a high-school drop-out household maid and single mother of a sullen young girl named Apeksha. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the movie stars Swara Bhaskar and Riya Shukla.

Helicopter Eela

Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, Helicopter Eela revolves around an overprotective mother, who later realises that she has lost herself in taking care of her son. The movie stars Kajol, Riddhi Sen, Rashi Mal and Tota Roy Chowdhury.

Panga

Panga stars Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta, Richa Chadha, Megha Burman and Yagya Bhasin. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga is the story of a middle-class Indian mother, who makes a comeback in Kabbadi with the support of her son and husband.

Secret Superstar

The film showcases the story of a teenage girl who aspires to be a singer, uploading videos on YouTube while disguising her identity with a niqab. Her mother becomes her biggest support system to achieve her dreams. It stars Zaira Wasim, Aamir Khan, Meher Vij and Raj Arjun and it is directed by Advait Chandan.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav