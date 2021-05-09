Happy Mother's Day 2021: Shabana Azmi, Tiger Shroff, mom-to-be Dia Mirza and Riddhima Sahani have penned a heartwarming note for their mothers to make them feel extra special.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Every year, on the second Sunday of May we celebrate Mother's Day to honour our mothers for being the biggest support system of our lives. It is said that behind a successful man is a woman, however for us, behind every successful child is a mother. So to mark this occasion, Bollywood celebs including Shabana Azmi, Tiger Shroff, mom-to-be Dia Mirza and Riddhima Sahani have penned a heartwarming note for their mothers to make them feel extra special.

Taking to Instagram, Sushmita Sen posted a picture with her mother and kids and wrote, "To my Maa...no matter how difficult it gets, you always prevail!! No wonder then, your happiness is contagious Here’s to better health & your infinite joie de vivre you’re my rock..star!!! I love you!!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Also Read: Happy Mother's Day 2021: From Maa to Chunar, dedicate these 10 songs to your beloved mommy on this special day

Calling Neetu Kapoor, 'Iron Lady', Jewellery Designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahani shared some throwback pics with her mother and wrote, "I am a STRONG woman because a STRONG woman raised me! Happy Mother’s Day my Iron Lady! Love you most"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

Tiger Shroff also posted a lovely pic of his mother, Ayesha Shroff, and wrote, "Happy mothers day mamaaaa lv u sooooo much." The actor also extended his greetings to all other moms and reminded them, "we appreciate you every day and not just on mother's day."

Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan also posted a video of mother Sharmila Tagore on her Instagram's IGTV. She captioned the video as, "HÀaApppY Mother's Day! #💞My IGTV video dedicated to YOU 🙏 Says it all..... Lots of love.#happymothersday #sundayvibes #❤️"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba (@sabapataudi)

Here have a look at how celebs wished their beloved moms:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shabana Azmi (@azmishabana18)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor 🤎 (@shanayakapoor02)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huma S Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

Also Read: Happy Mother's Day 2021: Share these beautiful poems, quotes with your mom on this special day

Wishing our readers a very special Happy Mother's Day!

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv