New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Mere paas Maa hai! This is one of the famous dialogue of Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor's film Deewar that shows the importance of a mother in her kids' life. They are the epitome of unconditional love, support and sacrifice. It is the only reason why mother's role grab eyeballs even when the movie is not based on them. On this Mother's Day, we have curated a list of few Bollywood movies that define the pious bond between a mother and her children.

Mother's Day 2021 Bollywood Films

Mom

Starring late veteran actress Sridevi as a step-mother, she goes beyond her way to seek revenge and justice from the molesters of her daughter.

Secret Superstar

In this film, Meher Vij essays the role of a mother, who goes against the wishes of her husband to support her daughter's dream and passion. In fact, she abandons her husband after he disrespects her daughter's dream of becoming a singer just because she is a girl.

Nil Battey Sannata

Starring Swara Bhaskar as a single mother, she goes beyond her way to educate her daughter despite being a maid. She also encourages her daughter to dream big.

Badla

Starring Amrita Singh, Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead, the film is about the revenge a mother takes from her son's murderers. The film showcases that mothers can go to any extent to seek justice for their kids.

Helicopter Eela

The film is about an overprotective mother essayed by Kajol who leaves her career to look after her son. She gets so involved in her son's life that it starts suffocating him, and in anger, he leaves the house. After this incident, she realises that she has lost herself in taking care of her son. The film talks about motherhood, the reason why mothers are overprotective and womanhood.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv