Happy Mother's Day 2021: When words fall short, music comes to the rescue. Ahead of this special day, we have brought you a list of 10 beautiful songs dedicated to mothers

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It's Mother's Day, and how can we forgot Bollywood songs. It is the best way to express emotions, and the entertainment industry has time and again paid mellifluous tributes to mothers. Not just this, in their films, they have portrayed several sides of mothers from caring to dependent to independent mothers who fearlessly overcomes all the obstacles to nurture their kids. She is the real superwoman in our life, who keeps us protected from all evil eyes. Her contribution to our life is just incomparable. She sacrifices her sleep, food, dreams, etc to make us successful and good human beings. So to celebrate this superwoman every year, on the second Sunday of May we observe Mother's Day.

It is the best day to say thank you. Well, words are not enough to express our love and gratitude towards our beloved mothers, so when words fall short, music comes to the rescue. Ahead of this special day, we have brought you a list of 10 beautiful songs dedicated to mothers that will express your love and emotions for her perfectly.

Here, check out below:

Maa (Taare Zameen Par)





Meri Pyaari Ammi (Secret Superstar)

Aisa Kyun Maa (Neerja)

Maa Mujhe Apne Aanchal (Chhota Bhai)

Maa

Meri Maa (Yaariyan)

Luka Chuppi (Rang De Basanti)

Ae Maa Teri Surat Se Alag (Daadi Maa)

Chunar (ABCD 2)

Tu Kitni Achhi Hai (Raja Aur Runk)

Mumma (Dasvidaniya)

For unversed, the first Mother's Day was celebrated in 1908 in the US when a woman named Anna Jarvis wished to honour her mother by recognising Mother's Day as a holiday. Anna's mother was a peace activist and had passed away three years prior. This year Mother's Day will be celebrated on May 9, Sunday in India.

On the eve of this special day, we are wishing all our readers a Happy and safe Mother's Day!

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv