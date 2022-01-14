New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Makar Sankranti is celebrated with great pomp and fervour across India with various names such as Pongal, Magh Bihu, Uttarayan etc. The day has both astrological and religious significance--on this day Sun enters the zodiac sign, Capricorn, bringing several changes in zodiac signs, also it marks the beginning of harvest season.

As the day is here, several Bollywood celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee, Hema Malini and Dia Mirza, took to their social media handle to extend warm wishes to their fans.

Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram handle and shared a pic wherein he is flying a kite. Along with the image, he wrote, "मीठे गुड़ में मिल गए तिल…उड़ी पतंग और खिल गए दिल May #MakarSankranti bring new hope and joy in your lives. Bas vishwas ki dor pakad ke rakhna."

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Manoj Bajpayee took to his Twitter handle to wish his fans, he wrote, " मकर संक्रांति की शुभकामनाएँ !! 🌞🌞 "

Here have a look:

Hema Malini took to his Twitter handle and shared pics of herself cooking for Pongal. Sharing the pic, she wrote, "Celebrated Pongal with the family today. Here I am making the Pongal at home."

Here have a look:

Celebrated Pongal with the family today. Here I am making the Pongal at home😊 pic.twitter.com/vP3R7U32He — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) January 14, 2022

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram story and wishes her fans "Happy Makar Sankranti, Bihu, Pongal and Lohri."

Here have a look:

Samantha also took to her Instagram story to wish her fans "Happy Makarsankranti" Check out below:

Arjun Kapoor also shared on his Insta story, wishing fans on Makar Sankranti. Check out below:

Dia Mirza shared a post on her Instagram story. Check out below:



Happy Makar Sankranti 2022 to all our readers!

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv