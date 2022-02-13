New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: People across the globe are celebrating valentine's week in full swing. The week starts from February 07, which is also known as Rose Day, and then it comes to an end on February 14, which is Valentine's Day. The seventh day of love week is celebrated as Kiss Day. There is nothing better than an intimate kiss to share your feelings with your loved ones. It's a personal way of showing love and a specific indulgence shared between partners.

Besides real life, people in the reel life have also shared romantic kisses on the set. There are several Bollywood movies that dared to depict various shades of passion in their films, and they don't hold back in presenting the physical act of love. Kissing scenes have often been used in Bollywood movies.

In this article, we have curated some of the Bollywood movies where the actors have shared a deep romantic kiss on the set.

Ranveer - Deepika -- Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are loved on-screen and off-screen as well. Their romance blossomed on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. Their chemistry was so strong on the set that it blew off the mind of viewers. The euphoric kiss during the song Ang Laga De is intensely passionate.

Kamal Hassan and Rani Mukherji -- Hey Ram

Giving the audience the most romantic glimpse of an off-screen kiss, Kamal Hassan and Rani Mukherji enthralled their audience with an intimate kiss scene in Hey Ram. Their Kiss became the highlight of the film and also helped in promotions.

Kangana Ranaut and Emraan Hashmi -- Gangster

Gangster is the movie that depicted one of the most intense kisses between Bollywood's serial kisser and Bollywood's most daring heroine -- Emraan Hashmi and Kangana Ranaut. The film shows a passionate, almost forbidden love affair, and the kiss between both the actors.

Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat -- Murder

The film murder has definitely nurtured a generation's sexual awakening. The movie was a replica of the Hollywood blockbuster Unfaithful. The movie features Malika Sherawat and Emraan Hashmi exploring the full length of sexual desires and emotional fulfillment outside of her marriage, in the arms of an ex-boyfriend.

Madhuri Dixit and Vinod Khanna -- Dayavan

Madhuri Dixit made her debut in the year 1984 in the film Abodh. However, her intense passionate kiss with Vinod Khanna in Dayavan (1988) cemented her place in the Bollywood industry.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen