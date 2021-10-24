New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: One of the most pious festivals, Karwa Chauth, is here! It is one such festival that is celebrated by all the Hindu married women for the safety and long life of their husbands. On this day, women observe fast from sunrise to moonrise and break it after giving arghaya to the moon. This festival is celebrated with great zeal across the nation, including the B-town celebs.

Every year, social media platforms are flooded with beautiful pics of B-town couples celebrating the festival in their best traditional attires. As the day is here, several celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Kangana Ranaut took to their social media and extended warm wishes to their followers.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter handle and shared a heartwarming pic of him with his wife Jaya Bachchan from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. Along with the post, he wrote in Hindi and wished his followers. He wrote, "Many many wishes on Karva Chauth, May all be well"

T 4073 - करवा चौथ की अनेक अनेक शुभकामनाएँ 🙏🚩🙏🙏

सब कुशल मंगल हो ❤️🚩🌹🌹🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/bScAXx0oBf — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 24, 2021

Actress Shilpa, who is currently vacaying in Alibagh with her mother and two children Vivaan and Samisha, took to her Instagram story and shared a glimpse from the celebration. She wrote, "Happy Karwa Chauth"

Here have a look:

Kangana Ranaut went down memory lane and shared memories of this festival when she was a kid. She also urged the non-believers not to ridicule the ones who are observing fast. She wrote, "Growing up, I saw my dadi, mother and chachi almost every woman around me fast on Karwa Chauth... they applied Mehandi, painted their nails, sang songs and dressed like brides ... whole ambience of the house changed men joked about being their Gods yet get no food on that day because women didn't enter the kitchen.... Subtle romantic glances were also exchanged between them even residual friction or grudges seem to disappear with jokes about food and moon not showing up... I remember those days fondly... wishing everyone who is fasting A Happy karwa chauth and thosoe who don't please don't ridicule believers ...”

Here have a look:

Raveena Tandon also took to her Instagram story and shared her picture wearing an all-red traditional outfit. She wished her followers Happy Karwa Chauth and wrote, "To the fact that this day is dedicated to prayers for my family, my fast is not for my god who I have faith in , but is unseen. My fast is for the health and prosperity of my family and loved ones, who laugh, live, enjoy and my each moment with everyday. Happy Karwa Chauth Ladies! God bless you and your family"

Here have a look:

Happy Karwa Chauth to all beautiful ladies!

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv