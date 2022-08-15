Happy Independence Day 2022: From Salman Khan To Shah Rukh Khan, B-Town Celebs Extend Greetings On I-Day

Happy Independence Day! This day holds a special corner in the heart of every Indian citizen as our country gained freedom from the colonial rulers. Meanwhile, the Indian government also started the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and urged the citizens to take part in it. Bollywood celebrities also took part in it and hoisted the national flag at their home and also extended their warm wishes on Independence Day.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan hoisted the national flag at his Mumbai residence with his family. He also posted a video on Instagram. He wrote, "Teaching the young ones at home the essence and sacrifice of our Freedom Fighters for our country India, will still take a few more sittings. But getting the flag hoisted by the little one made us all FEEL the pride, love and happiness instantly."

Salman Khan also extended his Independence Day wishes and shared a picture holding the flag. He wrote, "Wishing everyone a very happy 75th Independence Day.. Jai Hind".

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan spend his day with Navy soldiers and shared some pictures and videos on Instagram as well.

Priyanka shared a reel on her Instagram page to celebrate 75 years of freedom. Sharing a montage video, Priyanka wrote, "Celebrating 75 years of freedom…Happy Independence Day".

Sara Ali Khan also posted an Instagram story and wished her fans A Happy Independence Day.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri also shared a reel on his Instagram page with the national flag. He also penned a poem to celebrate the 75 years of Independence.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn celebrated the Independence of the sets of 'Bholaa'. Sharing the video, Ajay wrote, "75 years of Independence; a happy & proud moment for each of us. May we go from strength to strength. Happy Independence Day to all."