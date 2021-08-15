Happy Independence Day 2021: As the nation is celebrating the 75th Independence Day, let's have a look at how Bollywood celebs are observing this day:

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally, one of the most special days of India, Independence Day 2021, is here, and everywhere we can see children running with a national flag while some crooning to the patriotic songs in their society. Though the COVID-19 pandemic spoiled all the celebration plans, it didn't take away the feeling of patriotism from Indians.

PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the rampart of Red Fort and paid tribute to freedom fighters and corona warriors. He urged Indians to go 'vocal for local' to make India Atmanirbhar Bharat.

As the nation is celebrating the 75th Independence Day, let's have a look at how Bollywood celebs are observing this day:

Bollywood's Shehensha, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter handle and wished his followers with series of his pics.

Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Sighting the Indian Flag Flag of India brings just one emotion to the fore—gratitude...Gratefulness to our Defence Forces who keep it flying high, no matter whatFolded hands"

Sighting the Indian Flag 🇮🇳 brings just one emotion to the fore—gratitude...

Gratefulness to our Defence Forces who keep it flying high, no matter what🙏#HappyIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/dY7mshpAHf — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 15, 2021

Sharing a video on his Twitter handle, Manoj Bajpayee wrote "A very happy 75th Independence Day !!! स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ !!!"

A very happy 75th Independence Day !!! स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ !!! pic.twitter.com/F7Rvx2TEf9 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) August 15, 2021

Kangana Ranaut took to his Instagram handle to pay tribute to freedom fighters. Take a look:

Sawara Bhasker also took to her Twitter handle and wished the country on 75th Independence Day. She wrote "Happy birthday #India May your children truly learn to value freedom- their own, and that of others.. and May we learn that the greatest freedom is freedom from hatred and fear! #IndependenceDay"

Happy birthday #India 🇮🇳❤️

May your children truly learn to value freedom- their own, and that of others.. and May we learn that the greatest freedom is freedom from hatred and fear! #IndependenceDay — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 14, 2021

Taapsee Pannu took to her Instagram story and shared a video of herself with a national flag. She captioned it as "75 years young ! Red heart From “हम होंगे कामयाब” to “सारे जहाँ से अच्छा” summarises my wish for my beautiful country and relentless citizens. #happyindependencedayindia"





Happy Independence Day to all our readers!

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv