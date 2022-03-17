New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Just one more day is left for the main festival of colours, Holi 2022, to be celebrated on March 18. People across India today on March 17 are celebrating Choti Holi aka Holika Dahan. Along with colours, this festival is incomplete without music which adds to the fun of the festival. Not a single Holi bash goes without Holi songs, particularly the Bhojpuri ones- which make even the non-dancers tap their feet on the floor.

To make your Holi super exciting and full of fun, we have brought you some superhit songs from the Bhojpuri industry that you wouldn't want to miss dancing on this Holi 2022. From the very famous Khesari Lal Yadav, to Akshara Singh to Pawan Singh, listen to these upbeat songs to set your party mood on and add them to your playlist in advance to set the DJ on fire. Wishing you a very Happy Holi in advance.

1. Falana bo farar bhail

2. Holi ke Maza

3. Bawal Karenge

4. Bhaujaiyan Se Pala Pade

5. Pichkari ke maja Lela

6. Hamhu sayan bani tuhu sayan

7. Rang dalba ta dehab hajar

8. Pithiya

9. Ganja pe ke holi mein

10. Jija mis dele galiya

