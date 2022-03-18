New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Happy Holi! Finally, India is celebrating the festival of colours today (March 18) with full fervour after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. Holi wishes from several spectrum has started kicking in, either people from political background or B-town celebs, several renowned faces are wishing people across India a very Happy Holi.

Several B-town celebs took to their social media handle including Juhi Chawla, Arjun Rampal, and Amitabh Bachchan, among others extended Holi wishes to their fans.

While veteran actress Hema Malini penned, "Badi Holi or Dhulandi is celebrated today. It is marked by playing with water & colours with each other in sheer joy. Holi is celebrated with great pomp in Mathura - Vrindavan, Barsana & Nandgaon in UP. Time for camaraderie, festivity & merriment! Come, let’s play Holi," R Madhavan posted a splashy picture of Holi.

Take a look here:

Badi Holi or Dhulandi is celebrated today. It is marked by playing with water & colours with each other in sheer joy. Holi is celebrated with great pomp in Mathura - Vrindavan, Barsana & Nandgaon in UP. Time for camaraderie,festivity & merriment! Come, let’s play Holi💕 pic.twitter.com/06N3rEDggO — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) March 18, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

T 4223 - @sionvithalmandir

Sion, Mumbai - 22.

श्री विठ्ठल मंदिर, शीव, मुंबई - ४०००२२,

फाल्गुन हुताशनी पौर्णिमा, होळी, मंदिरातील होलिका दहन सायंकाळी ७.३० वाजता, गुरूवार, १७ मार्च २०२२.

सर्व भाविकांना होळीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा. pic.twitter.com/twkZkP1cyr — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 17, 2022

May this festival of colours brings more joy, prosperity, and health to you. National School of Drama wishes everyone a Happy Holi. pic.twitter.com/Cg0K5nXvQ0 — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) March 18, 2022

होली की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएँ…

Wishing everyone a very very Happy Holi!! #HappyHoli — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) March 18, 2022

May this festival of colors bring the ultimate happiness, good health and prosperity in our life. होली की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं. हैप्पी होली। 🙏 pic.twitter.com/R76MY1TdhT — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) March 18, 2022

होली के इस शुब अवसर पर, आप सभी को बहुत बहुत शुभकामनाएं और प्यार । pic.twitter.com/YRgj7FJbPf — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) March 18, 2022

मत करो प्रेम -प्रेम बन जाओ



भर दो प्रेम से झोली

खेलो प्रेम से होली ❤️

SG🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/0zwzr2Jp4h — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) March 18, 2022

Holi is the festival of colours, which is celebrated across India with great zeal and pomp. Holi marks the victory of good over evil and also the ending of harsh winter and the beginning of the spring season.

People celebrate Holi by smearing colours on each other’s faces and smashing water balloons. Holi is definitely incomplete without grooving on Bollywood numbers and enjoying mouth-watering snacks. From Gujiya to Bhang Ke Pakore, people prepare lip-smacking food items on Holi.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen