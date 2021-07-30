Happy Friendship Day 2021: Over the years, we have seen many films weaved around friendship and every movie hit the audience differently, leaving an everlasting impact on their heart.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Friends are the most important part of our life, without them, life is not just boring, but also one misses on the most precious bond. It is one of the non-blood relationships between humans that has all purity and is cherished for a lifetime. It will be not wrong to say that Friends are family in disguise who stands like a pillar and with whom one can discuss anything and everything.

Interestingly, friendship is also one of the favourite themes in Indian cinema. Over the years, we have seen many films weaved around friendship and every movie hit the audience differently, leaving an everlasting impact on their heart. Like Dil Chahta Hai, Chhichhore, Cocktail and 3 Idiots, among others. Not just this, these movies have also mesmerised us with the amazing and soulful songs that define the beauty of friendship.

Now, as we are going to celebrate Friendship Day 2021 on August 1, here we have brought you some amazing Bollywood songs that will be a perfect tribute to your best friends. Check out below:

Woh Din (Chhichhore)

Tera Yaar Hoon Main (Sonu Ke Titi Ki Sweety)

Atrangi Yaari (Wazir)

Salamat Rahe Dostana Hamara (Dostana 1980)

Tum Hi Ho Bandhu (Cocktail)

Yaara Teri Yaari (Four More Shots)

Jaane Nahi Denge (3 Idiot)

Yaar Mod Do (Guru Randhawa & Millind Gaba)

Puraani Jeans (Ali Haider 1998)

Dil Chahta Hai (Dil Chahta Hai)

Every year, Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August, and this year the special day is falling on the first day of the month. This special day started as a marketing gimmick and soon was adopted as an official friendship day by Paraguay. Now it is celebrated across the globe, including India, the USA, Malaysia, Bangladesh, United Arab Emirates.

Hope you liked the list! Happy Friendship Day in Advance!

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv