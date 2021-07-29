From Rang De Basanti to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, here we are with a list of 10 beautiful movies which need your gang's attention again. Scroll down to know more. ﻿

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Every other genre's charm might fade away in Bollywood, but friendship has been and will be a great engrossing theme for Hindi films. Time and again there have been some amazing movies churned out in Indian cinema which talk about friendship and bonding in length. Some of these films have even gained a cult status in pop culture.

Therefore on the upcoming occasion of Friendship Day 2021, here we are with a list of 10 beautiful movies which need yours and your gang's attention again. Check out:

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

It is impossible to mention friendship and not mention this film. This slice-of-life drama was one of the benchmarks in new age bonding between friends.

Dil Chahta Hai

Another milestone in the history of Hindi films dedicated to friendship, Dil Chahta Hai is one of the reasons for a lot of millennials to plan a trip with their friends.

Veere Di Wedding

Why should boys have all the fun? This gal-pal movie has proved it right. Starring Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor in the leads, this film was one of its kind when it comes to celebrating female friendship.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

This film proved that Friendship is not just about laughing and going on trips but also about helping your friend out of a difficult situation even if he can't sense the problem

Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

One of the most memorable films of its league, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani was a rollercoaster ride. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the lead, this movie stayed with people for a long time after coming out of theatres.

3 Idiots

This, 'hands down' has been one of our most favourite friendship films of all time. Throwing some light on the college hostel days, this one was indeed a masterpiece.

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

Friendship with a cute lovestory is one of the most successful mantras of Bollywood and this film proves it. With Imran Khan and Genelia Dsouza, Jaane Tu became a rage back then during its release time.

Rang De Basanti

Another masterpiece from Aamir Khan, this film confirmed that be it 1940s or 2000s, be it fighting for freedom or enjoying a movie together, the bond between friends has been the same over the years.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama

This film explains why does one need a friend when one undergoes a breakup. Pyaar Ka Punchnama was not only a sleeper success among masses for its storyline, but its amazing dialogues too. The film became so popular that the makers had to come up with a sequel to suffice the demands of fans



Fukrey

Fukrey is another sleeper success that became famous among fans for its exceptional comedy and script. The film was a big hit and is often considered as one of the cults when it comes to friendship-comedies. And now, Fukrey is awaiting its third installment.

So guys, which out of these 10 films are your favourite? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal