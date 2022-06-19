New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Happy Fathers' Day to all the dads out there! A father goes to any length to give his children a comfortable and happy life and sometimes sacrifices his own need and wants in the process. Father's Day is observed across the world on the third Sunday of June every year to celebrate the father-children bond and honour fathers. You can make your father's day even more special by spending some quality time with him and watching these movies that beautifully portray a father-children relationship.

Piku

Piku, starring Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan, is a comedy-drama film directed by Shoojit Sircar. The film very realistically portrays the father-daughter relationship and does not shy away from showcasing the difference between them. Piku takes care of her 70-year-old father, who has chronic constipation and they also get into quarrels due to Piku's father's habits.

Angrezi Medium

Angrezi Medium, starring Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal and Kareena Kapoor Khan, is a comedy-drama film directed by Homi Adajania. Irrfan's character is a single dad who goes to great lengths to fulfil his daughter's dream of studying in London. This was Irrfan Khan's last film.

Dangal

Dangal is a biographical sports drama film directed by Nitesh Tiwari and stars Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar. The movie revolves around Mahavir Singh Phogat who trains his daughters to become India's first world-class wrestlers against all odds. Dangal became one of the biggest hits in Indian cinema.

Paa

Paa stars father-son duo Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan along with Vidya Balan. It revolves around a 12-year-old boy Auro (played by Amitabh Bachchan), who has an extremely rare genetic disorder called progeria. Abhishek Bachchan plays the role of Amitabh Bachchan's father in this movie.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai stars Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee and Kajol and it was Karan Johar's directorial debut. It is a love story, but the father-daughter relationship is a highlight of this movie. Rahul's daughter Anjali helps him reunite with his college best friend so that he can find a life partner in her.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav